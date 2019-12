ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s Chief Operating Officer, Owen Craft, said: “At this festive time of year, it’s joyful to be able to share some of the fun of the season with the incredible animals we look after all year. Our rhinos loved charging at their giant Christmas box, while our lions used their powerful sense of smell to search for their meaty treats among the hessian stockings."

1. White Rhinos enjoy a giant gift Keepers wrapped a giant 8ft box for southern white rhinos Nsiswa, Clara, Mikumi, Tuli and Bertha to trample all over in their paddock, it was the largest gift they have ever received. ZSL Whipsnade Zoo other Buy a Photo

2. Pygmy goats explore a gift wrapped new climbing frame The Zoos pygmy goats also got a surprise early Christmas present - a new climbing frame wrapped in a giant red bow. ZSL Whipsnade Zoo other Buy a Photo

3. Ring tailed lemurs enjoy advent calendar The Zoos mischievous troop of ring-tailed lemurs found a new climbing frame in their home, in the form of an oversized advent calendar with veg-filled windows. ZSL Whipsnade Zoo other Buy a Photo

4. Pygmy goats explore a gift wrapped new climbing frame ZSL Whipsnade Zoos Chief Operating Officer, Owen Craft, said: ZSL Whipsnade Zoo is the perfect place for a magical day out this Christmas." ZSL Whipsnade Zoo other Buy a Photo

View more