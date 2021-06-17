IN PICTURES: Rock stars' party house and studio in Dunstable up for sale

After bringing up their two children, record producer Charley Foskett and singer-songwriter Lauren Field have decided to move on the house on Great Northern Road they’ve enjoyed for the past 21 years.

Charley said: “We have had such fantastic times here building up our music production business and in the process, entertaining a host of well known names."

Many famous artists and musicians have recorded in their home studio, including Mick Taylor of the Rolling Stones, Paul Young, Judie Tzuke, Paul Jones of Manfred Mann, Julie Felix, BBC’s Nicky Campbell, Jethro Tull Hamish Stewart of Paul McCartney’s band and The Average White band fame and Randy Bachman of Bachman Turner Overdrive. See the full story here.

> A new era for this much loved family home. For enquiries, visit www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/78924924 or call Deakin-White estate agents on 01296 252043

1. The most rock and roll house in Dunstable? Dozens of famous musicians have played in this unique home's custom-built studio Buy photo

2. An enchanting garden to entertain The house has charmed many famous guests, including Mick Taylor of the Rolling Stones, Paul Young and Jethro Tull Buy photo

3. Family Kitchen A warm and traditional family kitchen has also delighted many visitors Buy photo

4. Classical interiors Charley and Lauren have entertained many famous musicians during their 21 years in the house Buy photo