Inspiring Bedfordshire students at International Women in Engineering Day celebration

Students from Bedfordshire got an insight into the world of engineering at an International Women in Engineering Day celebration on Thursday, June 20.

Over 250 girls from 24 schools across East Anglia took part in the annual event, which is part of a global campaign to inspire talented women into careers in the engineering sector.

International Women in Engineering Day event. Photo by Rob Howarth Photography

Students from Icknield High School, in Luton, Priory Academy, in Dunstable and Stratton Upper School, in Biggleswade, took part in the day which included educational activities and presentations designed to inspire the students to think about the range of career opportunities available to them in less well-known sectors, such as aerospace, biomedical, medical technologies, cyber engineering and energy utilities.

ScottishPower Renewables has supported the event for three years as part of its Skills Strategy.

Victoria Sinclair, from ScottishPower Renewables, said: “Events like this are really important to dispel the myths and stereotypes of careers in engineering.

“We want to show girls the diverse opportunities across the offshore wind sector and the interesting and rewarding careers available to them.

Pupils from Stratton Upper School at the event. Photo by Rob Howarth Photography

“A key part of our East Anglia ONE Skills Strategy is to inspire the future generation of engineers, to provide training and support to enable them to access the jobs available in the burgeoning offshore wind sector.”

The students took part in activities such as cracking codes to gain access to a safe, building towers out of lollipop sticks and clothes pegs, and personality profile quizzes indicating what type of person they are.

Helen Spencer, Director of SETPOINT Hertfordshire, which organised the event, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to work with so many partners in the STEM sector to offer this exciting day of activities for local students.

“Today’s event showed girls that there are many paths into a fulfilling and flexible career in this region.”