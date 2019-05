Kids In Action recently welcomed the over 65 club from the Salvation Army in Dunstable to their base for an afternoon tea.

Over 20 people from the group visited the charity’s base at the Apex Business Centre in Dunstable to enjoy some tea and live entertainment from Joe Corrigan.

Kids In Action invited the over 65 clyb from The Salvation Army Dunstable for afternoon tea PNL-190528-120809001

Paul Bowen-James, founder of Kids In Action, said: “It was a lovely afternoon, they had a tour of our centre and were very impressed with what we do and offer to the community.”