Last chance to have your say on London Luton Airport expansion as consultation enters final week

The consultation by London Luton Airport Ltd (LLAL) on proposals for the expansion of the airport will end on Monday, December 16.

The final consultation event was held in Slip End, near Luton, last Saturday, in total 35 events were held across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

A close up of the terminal at London Luton Airport

Over a period of seven weeks, over 4,000 people attended to learn more about the expansion plans and discuss points with the project team.

You can have your say on the proposed expansion online at: futureluton.llal.org.uk or by completing a paper feedback form, or by emailing futureluton@llal.org.uk, the consultation will close at 11.59pm on Monday, December 16, any feedback forms or letters with a postal date on or before this date will be accepted.

Graham Olver, Chief Strategy Officer for LLAL, said: ”We knew there was a great deal of interest in our proposals and the high turnout at the public events has confirmed this.

"Those attending found the information displays helpful and appreciated the opportunity to engage with experts in specific aspects of the proposals.

“Although there are no more public events, the consultation still has another week to run. If you have delayed responding, now is the time to let us know what you think.

"Whether you were able to attend an event or not, there is still time to view and respond to the proposals online at https://futureluton.llal.org.uk/.”

An initial consultation was held in summer 2018. Responding to feedback from this, LLAL is proposing sustainable, phased growth of the airport to 32 million passengers per annum (mppa) by 2039, by providing a second terminal north of the runway and extensive new airfield infrastructure.

Also proposed is a third station and extension for the Luton DART fast transit from Luton Airport Parkway station to the new terminal, plus on- and off-site highway improvements.

LLAL is further proposing a new incremental funding package, on expansion consent, that would provide up to an additional £14m a year at 32 mppa for local communities most impacted by airport operations.

There is no proposal to make changes to the existing single runway – or any increase in the number of night flights currently permitted, from 11.30pm-6am.

All documents being published as part of the consultation – including the Guide to Statutory Consultation and the Feedback Form, which together provide all the key information – will be available on the website until 16 December.

Those wishing to write should address letters to London Luton Ariport Ltd, Hart House Business Centre, Kimpton Road, Luton, LU2 0LA.