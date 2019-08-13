Leighton Buzzard businesses took Batman to visit children at Keech Hospice

Children at Keech Hospice were recently treated to a surprise visit from Batman and Retroplay.

Steve Thewis from Studio Infinity and Ricky from The Retro Centre took Retroplay to Keech Hospice Care at the end of July to meet some of the children staying at the Hospice.

Retroplay visits Keech Hospice

They took the reaper Squad (Cosplay Star Wars) and Batman to the hospice in Luton that provides care for children with life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

Three-year-old Darcey, from Dunstable, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in 2018 and she is seven months into a two-and-a-half year treatment plan. She was at the hospice when the special guests arrived.

Her dad Paul Savage said: "I think it’s also very important that people are aware that Keech Hospice Care do a lot for the parents too. As parents we take on the brunt of the emotional pulls of having a seriously ill child and we take on the full responsibility of trying to keep everything together on all fronts.

"Sometimes you do need that extra help, that extra help comes in many forms, from a friendly person you can just talk about anything with which can just take that little bit of a load off your shoulders. I cannot press how important this is as we all need some kind of support.

"The family days that Keech Hospice Care organise are just epic! Every child every family deserves happiness and excitement in their lives even when things look bleak.

The visit from Retroplay today was amazing! Everyone got to meet some amazing iconic characters from Star Wars and a very good Batman.

"Darcey (once she warmed to the idea of what was happening) was especially in her element (not often you get to see a dot of three year old telling towering stormtroopers how to play golf!) and it’s those moments that count and make the world not such a frightening place.

"It’s wonderful to have amazing people who give up their time to make people happy, to put a smile on both parents and children’s faces. I was so pleased to have been able to be a part of the day and bring all three children to meet everyone and yes, I had an amazing time (kid in a sweet shop).

"So, from myself, Darcey and her two brothers it’s a thank you to Keech for their continued relentless support and a huge “may the force be with you” to Reaper Squad and Retroplay. You made the day epic especially with the heat you had to endure."

Steve said: "It was great. One child's wish was to meet Batman. They were around seven years old and had brain cancer. It's things like that that make the day worth it.

"I would like to thank everyone that came with us; they didn't have to do this but they took time off and did it for the children.

"The staff at Keech were amazing. They really looked after us - we had a changing room and a shower.

"It was a really nice place and you don't realise how much they do for the parents as well. They look after children who are ill but also support the family."

The Retoplay Festival will be returning to Leighton Buzzard on Sunday, September 8, all money raised at the event will be donated to Keech Hospice Car.e

The movie, gaming and comic festival will be at Brooklands Middle School from 10am till 4pm.

For more information about the event and tickets visit: www.retroplayfestival.com.