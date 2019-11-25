Leighton Buzzard Shopwatch's chairman urges residents to attend police meeting

The chairman of the Leighton Buzzard Shopwatch Group is encouraging residents in the town to attend Bedfordshire Police's Community Priority Setting Meeting on Friday, December 6.

Matt Brown, who is also the owner of Espresso Head, wants people to make their voices heard by going to the meeting at Toddington Village Hall, and raise any concerns they have about policing in the area.

The meeting, for residents in Leighton, Linslade, Heath and Reach, Hockliffe, Totternhoe, Eaton Bray, Grt Billington, Eggington, Stanbridge, Tilsworth, Barton, Steatley, Sundon, Toddington, Charlton, and Chalgrave, gives people the chance to discuss the priorities that matter to them.

Matt said: "As a retailer I see on a daily basis that we have a problem with retail theft and anti-social behaviour in town.

"Many youngsters mucking around and being anti-social and a problem with homelessness and begging. I know, having spoken to my customers, that there is also a big problem with car thefts.

"This happens regularly and it appears to be the same two men doing it, they are breaking into cars every night and it seems to be more than one car.

"I am chairman of the Leighton Buzzard Shopwatch group and there seems to be a lack of reporting of crime. A lot of people talk to me about the lack of police presence on the streets and when I ask them if they report any of the crimes to the police, they say no, so why would the police come when on their system there seems to be no crime here because no one is reporting it.

"We are stronger as a unified voice and this is the chance to make a real difference."

Earlier this month, in response to criticism over the policing of Leighton Buzzard, Inspector Craig Gurr said: “When the force receives a call, we prioritise our resources based on what risk there is to life, whether the crime is still in progress, and the type of offence it is. Each call we receive is assessed on THRIVE – Threat, Harm, Risk, Investigative opportunity, Vulnerability and Engagement, and resources are allocated accordingly.

“Where crimes are no longer in progress or if there is no immediate risk to the victim or those associated to them, response officers will not be deployed and an appointment will instead be made with the victim at a time and date to suit them.”

The meeting is Toddington is from 7pm till 8.30pm.