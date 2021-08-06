LGV driver shortage means Central Bedfordshire garden waste collections still suspended

Garden waste collections across Central Bedfordshire will remain suspended until further notice.

Last month, Bedford Today revealed how Central Bedfordshire Council had been forced to temporarily suspend the serviceHowever, in a statement it has said: "We do not anticipate this service resuming in August, due to ongoing and significant LGV driver shortages.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience and would like thank all our residents who are impacted by the suspension for their patience and ask them to continue to bear with us, whilst work is undertaken to resolve the disruption.

"We are asking all residents to not leave their garden waste bins out for collection during this time.

"For now, along with our contractor FCC we are continuing to prioritise crews and drivers to focus on the collection of critical household waste such as clinical waste, residual waste (black bin) and dry recycling collections – all of which remain unaffected."

Central Bedfordshire, like many other local authorities, has been significantly affected by a national shortage of LGV drivers - caused by a combination of Brexit and Covid.