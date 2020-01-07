Lidl’s Regional Distribution Centre near Houghton Regis will create 1,000 new jobs

Work on a 1.2 million square ft Regional Distribution Centre for Lidl, near Houghton Regis, could be starting soon.

Outline plans for the development, which will create around 1,000 new jobs in the area, were agreed under the existing Central Beds Council consent and now a reserved matters application has been submitted.

Computer Generated Image of Lidl's proposed Regional Development Centre near Houghton Regis

The site to be developed is land between the Woodside Link and the M1 motorway slip road for J11A, to the east of Houghton Regis.

Lidl is now seeking approval for these plans, which could be concluded in March this year.

The development proposals comprise the construction of a Regional Distribution Centre of over 1.2 million sq ft of warehouse floor space, car parking spaces, HGV stacking spaces, loading docks, E-charging spaces, a drivers lounge, smoking shelters, two bicycle stores with 104 spaces for bikes, four haulier cabins, three battery enclosures, a generator enclosure, sprinkler tanks, pump house hydrant tanks, gas and electric substations, two bus stops on Woodside Link, and a landscaping scheme.

The planning statement sent to Central Beds Council says: “The site is located within the wider HRN1 development site, which has the benefit of outline planning permission for redevelopment including the provision of up to 125,000m2 of Class B8 storage and distribution use on the application site.

“The applicant has an approved AMP/ADC for the site, and this RMA is compliant with that AMP/ADC.

“In 2017 and 2018, they invested £1.45bn in expansion, and in the next seven years alone, they have a long expansion pipeline including a new London HQ, four new warehouses including Houghton Regis, as well as an ongoing store opening and development programme.”

As part of the documents sent to Central Beds Council, Lidl has included a Statement of Community Involvement.

It says: “The consultation programme included: briefings with key politicians and stakeholders, presenting to Central Bedfordshire Council MAG, a public exhibition for the local community, promoted via local advertising and public posters, news coverage, freepost consultation response cards for feedback, available at and after the public exhibition, the launch of a dedicated email address for ongoing questions and feedback and a presentation to Chalton Parish Council.”

To view and comment on the plans visit Central Bedfordshire Council's website.