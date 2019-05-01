Lilly and her sisters walk 5km to help raise £1,460 for Lulu

The family of a nine-year-old girl, originally from Dunstable, who underwent lifesaving treatment in America have raised over £1,000 to help another child undergo the same treatment.

Lilly MacGlashan touched the hearts of thousands of people when she was diagnosed with stage 4s neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer when she was six months old.

Lilly, Danielle and Molly completed a sponsored walk to raise money for Lulu

A massive local campaign helped the family raise £300,000 for treatment at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, in 2011.

Now eight years later Lilly is in remission and making amazing progress, on Sunday, April 28, she was joined by her twin sister Molly, and older sister Danielle to do a sponsored 5km walk, around Sharnbook, were they now live, to help five-year-old Lulu De Vries, who needs the same treatment after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma last year.

Danielle said: “The walk went really well, Lilly and Molly did really well and loved it, I was a bit slower but I’m glad I did it.

“We raised £1,460, we are so chuffed with that, so many people from Dunstable and Luton and my clients from the salon have donated. Lilly, Molly and I want to thank everyone that has donated.”

Lilly and Molly on their sponsored walk to raise money for Lulu

> To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/danielle-newell4.