Luton and Dunstable Hospital employee shortlisted for community award

A Maternity Care Assistant has been shortlisted for a Mariposa Award

A Maternity Care Assistant (MCA) at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital has been shortlisted for the community award at the Mariposa Awards 2020 in recognition of the support she has given families going through pregnancy loss.

Tanya (left) with the hospital's Bereavement Midwife Hele

Tanya Logue, who has been a MCA in the delivery suite for more than 15 years, works with Bereavement Midwife Helen Braid to provide support not only to families going through baby loss, but also to other members of staff.

Tanya said: “It is such a shock to receive this nomination and to be shortlisted, I feel very humble but also very proud.

"I take great pride in working with pregnancy loss, to be involved in the care with these families is an honour and a privilege during what is often the worst time of their life.

“As a bereaved mother myself, I know just how important these precious moments in hospital are as they leave everlasting memories and it's about making those precious brief moments count.

“I couldn't do my job without the support and encouragement from of Helen our Bereavement Midwife and also my colleagues on delivery suite and I want to thank them all for always believing in me.”

The awards ceremony is on Saturday, March 28.

Helen Braid said: “Tanya has touched the lives of so many families that they frequently remember her and when some return pregnant with their rainbow babies (babies born after

baby loss) Tanya is often the first person they want to see to share their news.

"It is wonderful that her dedication has been recognised in this way.”