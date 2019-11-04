Luton pupils take part in art competition celebrating the NHS

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is inviting children to get creative to mark the £99.5 million investment in a new Acute Services Block.

Primary School children across Luton and Bedfordshire will be supporting the region’s NHS as part of a unique art competition supported by the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England.

Art competition

The new Acute Services Block at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital will modernise and improve services for local patients.

This means that the public will be able to access care in modern, fit for purpose buildings.

The “Your NHS” art competition is open to all primary schools in Luton and Bedfordshire, pupils are being asked to create posters to share their vision for the ideal hospital or healthcare centre of the future.

As well as the chance to see their artwork on display, the winner will receive £500 in art supplies for their school and a trip to Westminster for a very special day out.

Every entrant will receive a certificate and sticker to thank them for taking part.

David Carter, Chief Executive of the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The investment in a new Acute Services Block is a chance to create modern, state-of-the-art facilities for patients of Luton, Dunstable and beyond. It really is an important step forward for us.

“The Acute Services Block will make a real difference to patient and staff experience by delivering new facilities for maternity services, the level 3 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and operating theatres.

“The art project is just one way in which we are trying to help the whole community feel part of this exciting development, and we’re really looking forward to seeing some brilliant and imaginative art.”

The competition will be supported by a range of school resources, helping children to learn about the history of the NHS and how medicine is changing.

The competition will run until Friday, November 15, with regional winners and shortlisted pupils announced shortly after.

To find out more and enter the competition, schools should contact: yournhs@fourcommunications.com.