Luton Town Supporters Trust raise over £3,000 for hospital’s baby unit

Luton Town Supporters Trust donated over £3,000 to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit’s (NICU) Parents Accommodation.

The Trust chose the hospital’s project as their Charity of the Year and started their fundraising with an event on World Prematurity Day.

Luton Town Supporters presentation April 2019. Photo by Owen Hearn Photography

Throughout the season the Supporters trust raised £3,225, and the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital’s Fundraising Team was invited to the end of season presentation evening to receive the donation.

The NICU Parent’s Accommodation is a vital facility for families whose babies are receiving care in

the unit because it gives them somewhere to stay close by to their baby.

The house has been designed with a home-from-home environment so that parents can get as much rest as possible without having to drive for hours each day between their home and NICU.

NICU mum and Dad and their two boys, the youngest who was in NICU.

In order to provide this accommodation to parents for free the charity needs to raise £15,000 a year.

Bianca John, Community Fundraiser, said “It’s been a great year working with everyone from the Supporters Trust and we are extremely grateful for their support.

“From attending the ‘Meet the Manager’ evening to our dedicated match day in November where LTFC beat Plymouth Argyle 5-0 at home, it has been a fantastic partnership with many memorable moments.

“My highlight was watching the lads on the pitch in our L&D hospital tops.

“A huge thanks to John Miller and June Adamson who organised all of the activities with some great events including the quiz night and magic show, and thank you to the bobbers with their smarties challenge which was a great idea.

“On behalf of all the parents, staff and NICU babies, thank you!”

John Miller from Luton Town Supporters Trust & On behalf of all Luton Town supporters, I can say it’s been a real pleasure to have NICU as our Supporters’ Charity Of The Year this season.

“A great cause, and great people to work with...we’ve obviously made a good team together!”

> To support the charity or make a donations towards the Parents Accommodation please email: fundraising@ldh.nhs.uk