Making Dunstable dementia-friendly

Members of local companies, the town council and Bedfordshire Police met at a Dunstable care home to learn about making the town dementia-friendly.

The Dementia Friends training session, at Caddington Grove Care Home, was held during Dementia Action Week, to show people what they could all do to make Dunstable a better place for people living with dementia.

Dementia Friends information session

The nationwide scheme raises awareness about dementia and encourages participants to take small actions within the community, ranging from keeping in touch with someone living with dementia, to simply being more patient when out and about.

Kelly Cox, Dementia Friends Champion at Caddington Grove, said: “The turnout today has been fantastic and it’s great to see so many local businesses and community representatives supporting the initiative.

“It’s so important that we make Dunstable a dementia-friendly town and this is a huge step towards that.

“If any other businesses or individuals would like to take part in the training please contact us and we can arrange a training session.”

Attendee, Sandy Coyle, Community & Young Persons Services Manager from Dunstable Town Council, said she found the session invaluable and a huge positive for the community.

She said: “I run services for older people, some of whom have dementia and I thought I knew a bit about it, but I have learnt a lot today.”

Caddington Grove offers residential and dementia care, as well as short breaks for carers in need of a well-deserved break from their caring role. The home includes a cinema, bar area and a hair and beauty salon.