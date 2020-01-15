Man killed on Luton-Dunstable Busway

Emergency services are at the scene after a man was tragically killed on the Luton-Dunstable Busway.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We are currently at the scene of a fatal collision on the busway near Jeans Way, Dunstable.

Busway

"Police were called at around 6pm to reports of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian.

"Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There will be delays to bus services while the incident is being investigated.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Desert."