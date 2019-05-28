Matt Vaughan tests Dukan Diet on ITV’s new show Save Money: Lose Weight

The voiceover for BBC Three Counties Radio ditched the radio for TV recently when he appeared on ITV’s Save Money: Lose Weight.

Matt Vaughan was on the show on Tuesday, May 7, testing the Dukan Diet which is designed to lose, stabilise and maintain weight loss, the show uncovers money saving tricks and looks at the latest diets.

Matt before and after filming

Matt, who used to be the Quiz Master at Dunstable’s The Bird In Hand, started The Diet Journey Blog just over two years ago to show that a busy work life/ family life and still lose weight.

When he started the blog he was over 22 stone and before starting the show he lost three stone.

He said: “It was really good to lose a stone and five pounds in 28 days and I have actually continued the diet since the show.

“We started the pre filming for the show before Christmas, at first you lose quite a bit weight quite quickly and then it does slow down to a steadier rate.

Matt at 22 stone

“I would advise people to be prepared to be chained to your cooker for the first few days, the more you get used to the diet the more you get into it.

“I think it is important that people find the right diet for them, everyone is different and different diets work for different people, this diet helps with portion control.”

The show is available to watch on the ITV Hub. To visit Matt’s blog go to: www.instagram.com/thedietjourneyblog.