MP takes to the pitch with Dunstable walking football group

South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, joined Dunstable Town Football Club’s walking football group at Creasey Park last week. The age range was from 14 to 75 and included those who have not played sport for a while.

Mr Selous said: “It is over 40 years since I last played football and I enjoyed myself enormously. There was a brilliant atmosphere and I was made very welcome by all the other players. If you have not played sport for a while and want to get back into it, I could not recommend it highly enough.”