Mystery man from Bedfordshire scoops a million in lottery win

A mystery EuroMillions winner has become a millionaire after scooping a whopping £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker.

The winner, known only as Mr. H from Bedfordshire, netted the life-changing prize in the draw on Tuesday, September 21.

He has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

He scooped the prize in the EuroMillions

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.