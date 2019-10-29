New housing development will bring over £5m worth of investment to Bidwell

Building work is well underway at a new housing development in Bidwell, Thorn, which will being almost £5.4m worth of investment to the community.

Ashberry Homes Eastern Counties and Bellway Northern Home Counties will be delivering a total of 88 two, three and four-bedroom homes in a joint scheme, off Thorn Road.

A typical Bellway Northern Home Counties street scene

The two developments will form part of a new neighbourhood of up to 1,850 new homes.

As part of the planning agreement, both housebuilders will be making significant contributions to the local area.

Almost £5.4m will be put towards early years, primary and secondary education, highway contributions, public transport and bus stop maintenance, off-site indoor and outdoor sports facilities and more.

Alongside the new homes, the developers will also be providing new public open space, including footpaths and cycleways, orchards and a children’s play area.

The first homes have now been released for sale at Bellway’s Brambleside, while work has just begun at Ashberry’s Chalk Fields development, which is set to launch next year.

Jane Yolland, Sales Director for Ashberry Homes Eastern Counties, said: “We are really pleased that work is well underway on the new homes at Chalk Fields, and we are proud to be able to help meet the demand for new homes in Bedfordshire.

“Through this scheme, we will be making significant contributions to the local community, which we believe will help to create a thriving new neighbourhood for many years to come.”