New outdoor adventure play area opens in Dunstable

A new £200,000 adventure play area has opened in Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground in Dunstable.

Dunstable Town Council has announced the new play area, next to the existing splash park and nearby Splashside Café, is now open to the public.

Aerial view of Bennett's Adventure Play. Photo from Dunstable Town Council

Bennett’s Adventure Play is designed for all ages, it has a five platform multiplay unit with two slides, an adventure trail climbing jungle, a climbing boulder, two trampolines set in the ground, a rustic seesaw, a multi child swing, a low level trail climbing path, three low level bridge jungle climbing routes, 35 stepping posts set at various heights and a double zip wire aerial runway.

The splash park is reopening tomorrow (Friday, May 3) for the summer season and the council hopes children will be able to enjoy both facilities, which are both free.

David Ashlee, the Council’s Town Clerk and Chief Executive, said: “I am very pleased and excited about the new edition to the park and I hope that it will further contribute to the regeneration of the town centre environment.”