South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous is ‘delighted’ with the news that a new Post Office will be opening in Dunstable this month.

The Post Office at Angel Convenience Store, on London Road, will launch at 1pm on Wednesday, January 29, and will be open seven days a week.

Mr Selous said: “I am delighted to see a new Post Office coming to Dunstable.

“Post Offices offer really important services to all our communities and it is great to see a new one opening locally.”

The services will include Drop and Go, Post Office Card Account, personal and business banking, posting, Royal Mail redirection service, Local Collect, cash withdrawals, postal orders, Moneygram, automated bill payments, key recharging, Pre-order travel money, travel insurance and mobile top-ups and E vouchers.