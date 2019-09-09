NHS Community Trust delivering services across Luton and Bedfordshire rated Outstanding

A NHS Community Trust, which delivers children and young people's community services across Luton and Bedfordshire has been rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.

Cambridge Community Services NHS Trust, which also delivers adult community services across Luton, was given the rating by the independent regulator of health services across England.

The Care Quality Commission give ratings on five specific areas, the Trust was rated Good for Are Services Safe, Are Services Effective and Are Services Responsive, it rated Outstanding for Are Services Caring and Are Services Well-led.

Anita Pisani, the Trust’s Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Director for services delivered across Bedfordshire and Luton said: “I am incredibly proud that the Care Quality Commission has rated our Trust ‘Outstanding’.

"This rating reflects the dedication demonstrated by our staff on a daily basis, and I am so pleased that their passion for delivering the very best services to our residents, including those across Bedfordshire and Luton has been recognised in this way.”

In Luton, the Trust delivers community health services for adults and community end of life care.

In Bedfordshire, the Trust delivers community health services for adults, community dental services and community sexual health services.

The Trust delivers community health services for children and young people in Luton and Bedfordshire, these include health visitors and school nurses, community and specialist nursing services, community paediatric services, audiology, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, eye service, and dietetic service, safeguarding and looked after children’s services.

Responding to the Care Quality Commission’s rating, Simon Harwin, Service Director for Bedfordshire and Luton Children Services added: “Having recently joined the Trust, I have been astounded by the level of innovation underway and the sheer commitment from staff to delivering the very best outcomes for local children and young people.

"I look forward to continuing to work with staff and families across Bedfordshire and Luton to build on this fantastic achievement.”