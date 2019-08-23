Nursery children enjoy a day at Dunstable care home's beach

Children from Bizzie Bees Nursery enjoyed a day at a custom-made beach at a care home in Dunstable.

Caddington Grove care home, on London Road, invited children from the nursery to enjoy a morning at the beach on Thursday, August 8.

Sue Smith (Nursery Manager), Eleanor Woods (resident), Ernst Fiedler (resident), Amy Humphries (Wellbeing & Lifestyle Coach) Sam Burgin (homemaker), Betty Herbert (resident), Donna Starkey (Family Worker)

They built sandcastles and played with beach balls and the residents joined the young visitors in the sunshine.

Amy Humphries, Caddington Grove’s Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach, said: “It’s such a pleasure to welcome younger visitors into the home and to make good use of our beach.

"The residents love having them here and spending time with them. For the nursery, it’s a chance to enjoy some seaside play without having to travel far, and for us, it’s a lovely opportunity to build strong relationships in our community.

"It was great to have the children back here for some fun in the sun.”

The beach was made as part of their annual summer fete celebrations, which had a British seaside theme this year.

Since the event, they’ve kept the beach in place as it was such a hit with visitors and residents.

Bizzie Bees nursery manager Sue Smith said: “This is such a lovely idea, the children have had so much fun. Thank you for allowing us to come.”