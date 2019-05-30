On the prowl for big cat evidence after new sighting in Dunstable

It’s been a good few years since a reader has got in touch to report a sighting of a big cat roaming the countryside.

In fact it was back in 2012 when our newsroom received a flood of calls from locals who all claimed to have seen a panther-like creature on the loose in various Bedfordshire locations such as Totternhoe, Heath and Reach, Barton, Stanbridge and Tilsworth.

The big cat sighting in Dunstable

None of those callers managed to gain any photographic evidence, sparking cynicism from the public about what had really been spotted.

But now a chap has just got in touch with us after being shocked by what he clocked his eyes on in a Dunstable field the other day – only this time he managed to take a snap.

He was on his way to work and approaching the Beech Road junction coming from Lowther Road and the animal was spotted in what looked like a cornfield. He wasn’t too keen to discuss it much further, possibly due to the public thinking it was a little far fetched, but he was concerned enough to put a call into the RSPCA, who told him to contact the police and the zoo.

Here’s what Beds Police told us: “We did receive a call on May 21 just after 8am from someone who said he’d seen a large black cat in a field in Dunstable at around 5.20am.

The location of the big cat sighting - Beech Road junction coming from Lowther Road

“He reported that it was approximately the same size as an Alsatian, and sent in pictures for officers to assess. We contacted local zoos and wildlife parks who were happy that all their animals had been accounted for.

“NPAS [National Police Air Service] were in the air having already attended an incident in Northampton, and so flew over the field and surrounding green areas but were unable to find anything.

“We have not received any other similar reports.”

So readers, what do you make of the evidence and has anyone else out there also had a big cat sighting of late? Email steve.sims@jpimedia.co.uk