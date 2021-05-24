Our Top Pet competition shortlist revealed for Luton and Dunstable - vote now for your favourite

Four weeks ago we launched our search to find the Top Pet in Luton and Dunstable and today we are excited to reveal our final shortlist.

We have received some fantastic entries of videos of some of the cutest and funniest pets in the area. The best of these have now been put into our shortlist and public voting is now open.

The pet which receives the most votes before the voting closes at 11pm on Sunday, May 30 will be crowned Luton News/Dunstable Gazette Top Pet champion 2021.

Top row (L-R): Yogi the rabbit, Smokey the cat, Oscar the dog, Muffin the dog, Milo the dog. Bottom row (L-R): Luna the puppy, Leonardo the tortoise, Leo the dog, Darwin the ferret, Thor the cat.

Not only that but their lucky owner will scoop a £50 Pets at Home voucher.

The shortlist is... Darwin the ferret; Leo the dog; Leonardo the tortoise; Luna the puppy; Milo the dog; Muffin the dog; Oscar the dog; Smokey the cat; Thor the cat; Yogi the rabbit.

Watch the attached video above to see the shortlisted pets in all their glory.

You can then vote for your favourite via this form. Voting is limited to one vote per person.

Our Top Pet winner will be announced during the week commencing May 31.