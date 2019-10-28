PAW Patrol brick figures are a popular hit with shoppers at The Mall Luton

PAW Patrol fans headed to The Mall Luton last week as the centre hosted the PAW Patrol brick trail, presented and built by BRICKLIVE.

The shopping centre had 21 models including favourite characters and buildings from the hit Nick Jr. show.

PAW Patrol figures at The Mall Luton

Families were invited to find the brightly coloured toy bricks with characters including Chase, Marshall and Skye.

Three-year-old Ayla Moon (pictured), from Luton, followed the trail, and was one of the first to have a selfie with Chase and shake paws with Skye.

The Mall was one of the first venues to host the official PAW Patrol brick models, with the pups ranging in size from 75cm to 120cm, the trail also featured a 2-metre-tall Lookout Tower using over 65,000 bricks and Marshall’s Fire Truck – made up of 141,000 bricks.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: "The response to the trail has been fantastic – nearly 500 families came to see it on our opening weekend.

PAW Patrol LEGO Brick trail proves popular at The Mall Luton

"The detail on the models is incredible and we love seeing the scores of PAW Patrol fans getting up close to their heroes.”