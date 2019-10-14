PAW Patrol brick trail is heading to The Mall Luton this October half term

PAW Patrol fans will be able to see their favourite characters turned into brick models at The Mall Luton during the school holidays.

The PAW Patrol brick trail, presented by BRICKLIVE, will see 21 models including some of the favourite characters and buildings from the Nick Jr. show, on display in the shopping centre.

PAW Patrol brick trail

Families are invited to search for the brightly coloured toy bricks with characters including Chase, Marshall, Skye and the gang all waiting to be found in The Mall.

The Mall is one of the first venues to host the official PAW Patrol brick models, with the pups ranging in size from 75cm to 120cm high.

There will also be a 2-metre-tall Lookout Tower using over 65,000 bricks, and fans can take a selfie inside Marshall’s Fire Truck, made up of a whopping 141,000 bricks!

Model builders are busy preparing the characters and the mighty models will be unveiled on Saturday, October 19.

Members of The Mall Monster’s Friends Club will also receive a free PAW Patrol pup figure to paint at home as a reward for completing the trail.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the PAW Patrol brick trail here to The Mall this October, giving local families and shoppers the chance to get up close and enjoy these amazing models.

“From little ones to big kids, the trail will have something for fans of all ages, and we hope families take advantage of this free event and explore The Mall as they visit each PAW Patrol character on the trail.

"The quiz and trail competitions will keep the whole family entertained and with this event being free for all, we hope to ignite imaginations!”

During the ten day event The Mall will also be running a competition, with one family winning a trip to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort.

To enter, visitors are invited to pick up a trail-map from The Mall’s Ask Me Point, located in Central Square and find all the models to be in with a chance of winning.