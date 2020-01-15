Plea for more to be done to keep pavements clear in Dunstable

A man from Dunstable has criticised Central Bedfordshire Council for not keeping the pavements clear for pedestrians.

John Pilgrim complained to the council about the parking on Albion Street, redundant furniture left in the street and the placement of advertising boards outside shops.

John has complained about the cars parked half on the pavement

He said: “I am regularly in touch with Central Beds regarding the dreadfully bad parking, placement of adverts outside shops and difficulties of partially sighted people trying to negotiate a walk around Dunstable.

"It is ridiculous and I do not know how someone who is blind or partially sighted will be able to walk down the pavement. They have just come and cleared the area in Albion Street, there was a real problem there.

“A little while ago a fire engine actually got stuck half way down the road because of the way cars were parked. In the evenings it is worse, they park half on the road and half on the pavement, I have seen people in wheelchairs forced to go on the road to get down the street.

“The Highways department have advised me to contact the police each time I find redundant furniture, rubbish bags, old and unwanted rubbish as well as the cars parked half on half off the pavement.

“It doesn’t make sense to me, the police have enough to deal with without moving redundant furniture and rubbish bags.”

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “The issues being raised would be for police to deal with.”

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “The resident can report cars parked half on, half off the street to us, in situations such as dangerous parking, or parking causing an obstruction. He should call 101 or report online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.

"Redundant furniture, rubbish bags, or other rubbish, are the responsibility of the local authority to arrange removal.”