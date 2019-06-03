Police investigate after off-road bikers throw rocks at passers-by in Dunstable

Police are appealing for witnesses after several people were injured in Dunstable yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Officers are asking for the public’s help following an incident in which riders on off-road motorcycles intimidated the public in Dunstable.

Police recovered this bike which they believe may have been involved in the incident

At around 5.45pm, four masked riders were witnessed driving dangerously around Grove Park, threatening passers-by and throwing rocks.

A number of people suffered minor injuries.

The four riders were all wearing face masks with skulls on them and no helmets.

Sergeant Elizabeth Spurling, investigating, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on innocent members of the public, aimed at deliberately intimidating and scaring people, and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We are currently following several lines of enquiry, including reviewing CCTV footage, and have also seized a bike that we believe may have been involved in this incident.

“If anyone has dashcam or mobile phone footage they can share with, please let us know, as this will help with our investigation.

“Our community officers are in the Grove Park area conducting searches and reassurance patrols, so please speak to them if you have any information or concerns.”

> If you have any information, please contact Sergeant Spurling on 101 quoting reference 40/31313/19. Alternatively please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.