Police investigate after play equipment is set on fire in Dunstable

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for information after a fire was started in Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground in Dunstable.

Officers were called at 9.10pm last night (Tuesday) with a report that some youths had started a fire in the new play area, Bennett's Adventure Play, in Bull Pond Lane, Dunstable.

Aerial view of Bennett's Adventure Play. Photo from Dunstable Town Council

A spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services attended and found that an accelerant, believed to be petrol, had been used to set light to play equipment, destroying a climbing frame.

"The offenders had left the scene by this time, so if anyone was in the area at this time and saw anything suspicious, please call 101 quoting reference 436 of 28 August."

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue sent one fire engine to the scene, a spokesperson said: "We were called at approximately 9.05pm to reports of a small fire at a play area in Bullpond Lane, Dunstable. One fire engine attended and extinguished the fire."

Dunstable Town Council's new £200,000 adventure play area opened in Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground, next to the existing splash park and nearby Splashside Café, in May.

The play area has a five platform multiplay unit with two slides, an adventure trail climbing jungle, a climbing boulder, two trampolines set in the ground, a rustic seesaw, a multi child swing, a low level trail climbing path, three low level bridge jungle climbing routes, 35 stepping posts set at various heights and a double zip wire aerial runway.