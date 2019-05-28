Police investigating a rape in Dunstable release CCTV image

Police investigating a rape in Dunstable have now issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police have been following up several lines of enquiry into a report that a woman was raped in Dunstable, on Sunday, January 27.

CCTV released by police

Just after 3am, a woman was sitting outside a shop in Eleanor’s Cross talking with a man she had met in the nearby Ivory Lounge nightclub, when he attacked her.

Detective Constable Paul Falcon, who is leading the investigation, said: “We take all such reports very seriously and have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry.

“We’ve now issued an image of a man we would like to speak to as part of this investigation.

“If you recognise him, or have any information about the incident, please get in touch with us.”

> Anyone with information about the incident or if you recognise the man in the CCTV image call DC Falcon on 101, quoting reference number 40/5459/19.

Alternatively, you can also give information via the force’s online reporting tool, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.