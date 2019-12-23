Police spread Christmas cheer at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital

Officers from Bedfordshire Police helped to light up Christmas for children who will spend the festive season in Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Chief Constable Garry Forsyth and other members of the senior leadership team have been joined by officers and staff from departments across the force in delivering Christmas presents to the children’s ward at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police delivered presents to children who will spend the festive season in hospital

The presents were donated by officers, staff from Bedfordshire Police and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), as well as partner agencies, including the National Crime Agency. Over 100 gifts were given over a number of visits during December.

In each visit, chief officers spent time speaking to young people who were battling a variety of conditions and ailments. Many will be spending Christmas Day receiving treatment, unable to be at home to open presents under the Christmas tree.

The children were able to choose which gift they received, from remote control helicopters to Frozen activity books.

Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said: “It gives such a heart-warming feeling to see the happiness the presents we have delivered bring to the children.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police delivered presents to children who will spend the festive season in hospital

“For some of these young patients, this will be the only present that they receive this Christmas, and as a force, we wanted to spread some Christmas cheer to those that are spending the festive season poorly and in hospital. Their bravery and gratitude for our gifts was humbling.

“I would like to thank the officers, staff and our partner agencies for digging deep to support such a fantastic cause and to the hospital for allowing us to spread some festive cheer across the children’s ward.”

Simon Linnett, chairman at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, said: “We were delighted to welcome colleagues from Bedfordshire Police.

"It was wonderful to see familiar faces, including Garry Forsyth, Chief Constable, who came to the hospital in the run up to Christmas with armfuls of presents for our young patients on the Children’s wards.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police delivered presents to children who will spend the festive season in hospital

“We are so grateful for their generosity and for taking the time out from their busy lives to come and visit us – it means such a lot to our patients, their families and our staff.”