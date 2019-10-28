Pothole causes severe delays on M1 northbound between Luton and Toddington

There are delays of up to one hour on the M1 northbound due to a pothole that has appeared between J11A and J12.

Three out of four lanes are blocked and queues are spanning seven miles from J10 for Luton.

Traffic news

Lanes 2, 3 and 4 are currently closed northbound between Dunstable and Toddington.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Incident time was 15:22, M1 northbound J11a – J12, an all-lane running section of smart motorway (no hard shoulder).

"Traffic officers and our contractors are in attendance, with an emergency repair required. Non-injury incident.

"Carriageway inspectors are in attendance (as of 16:38). Traffic was briefly held but has now been released."

For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.

If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.

Further incident information is available from Highways England by visiting: www.trafficengland.com.