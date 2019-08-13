Raising money for Memorial Garden in Dunstable for teenagers killed in car crash

A fundraising page has been set up to raise money for Ethan Houghton's Memorial Garden in Dunstable.

Rob Guest, 16, set up the fundraising page to create a place for people to go to remember Ethan, his brother Joshua and Aimee Goldsmith, who were killed by a lorry driver distracted by his phone in 2016.

In May, Ethan's school, All Saints Academy, opened a Reflection Centre to honour the brothers, the garden will be next to the Centre behind the Dunstable school.

Rob said; “Ethan was a very close friend and was liked by everybody. The reason for the garden is to provide a reminder of him and his two siblings, Amy and Josh who all passed away in a tragic car accident.

“I feel this garden will allow friends and family to remember how good his life was and how they should always be remembered. I think building a beautiful garden in remembrance of the family will go a long way In remembering their lives.”

Ethan and Joshua Houghton, aged 13 and 11, their mother, Tracy Houghton, and her partner’s daughter Aimee Goldsmith, 11, died when Tomasz Kroker smashed into stationary traffic.

Ethan was a pupil at the Dunstable high school and Josh was due to start there in September that year.

Rob added: “We have already started to clean up the area and we are hoping to get benches and plaques there too. We have a target of raising £500 and already have raised £300, we want to make it special here for people. We are also looking for any companies that can donate or help with any work.“

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ethans-memorial-garden?utm_term=XZkxVpxQv.