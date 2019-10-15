Recognising remarkable people and organisations at the Pride of Houghton Awards

The annual Pride of Houghton Awards returned this year to celebrate the achievements and success of some remarkable residents in the town,

The award nominees, local businesses and the Deputy Mayor were just some of the guests that attended the event held at Houghton Regis Memorial Hall on Saturday, October 12.

Josephine Jarvis winner of the Individual Category, with Damian Edwards of Perfect Profiles (sponsors) and Deputy Mayor, cllr Tracey McMahon. Photo by Joanna Cross Photography.

The awards were first held in 2003 and have been held every year since, each year nominations are invited from residents between March and August, the nominees are chosen by the public.

The Deputy Mayor, cllr Tracey McMahon, opened the event to the audience of almost one hundred special guests, which included the Mayor of Dunstable.

The event included a buffet, bingo hosted by DJ Big Man Craig, and a video presentation of previous winners.

Eight Pride of Houghton Awards and Highly Commended certificates were presented, as well as trophies from the Carnival.

Houghton Regis Heritage Society won the award for Local Organisation. Photo by Joanna Cross Photography

Josephine Jarvis won the Individual Award and Dawn Kingsley was Highly Commended.

Donna's Dance School won the Local Group Award and Streetlife was Highly Commended.

The Local Organisation Award was won by the Houghton Regis Heritage Society and Streetlife was Highly Commended.

The Carer Award was won by Sarah Cremin and Kim Taylor was Highly Commended.

Houghton Regis Youth Council won The Olive Burgess Shield. Photo by Joanna Cross Photography

Anne Bailey won the Local Hero Award.

Go Houghton won the Local Business Award and Meaningful Education was Highly Commended.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was won by Roger Turner and David Hill was Highly Commended.

The Mayor’s Choice Award was won by Streetlife, sponsored by the Town Mayor of Houghton Regis, cllr Martin Kennedy, and presented by the Deputy Mayor, cllr Tracey McMahon.

The Olive Burgess Shield for the most support on, or before, Carnival Day was presented to Houghton Regis Youth Council for its support with the Carnival Town Council event.

The St Vincent’s Trophy, for the most help and support from an individual at the Carnival, on or before the day, was presented to Carol Butler for her help and support with the Carnival, and in particular the design and work on the Town Council floats.

The awards were presented by Deputy Mayor and Chairman of the Events Working Group, cllr Tracey McMahon.

Houghton Regis Town Council would like to thank D&I Butchers, Creative Decorations, Frugal Frog, Lisa Roberts Catering, Perfect Profiles, Proludic, Safer Luton Partnership, Spicer & Co, Vauxhall Motors and Zebra Properties for sponsoring the event and all of their support and help in making this year’s Pride of Houghton a success.