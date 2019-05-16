Record-breaking year for May Fair in Studham

Hundreds of visitors helped make the annual Studham May Fair the best yet, with around £8,000 raised for the Friends of Studham Church and other village organisations.

Held on Saturday, visitors enjoyed the wide range of activities taking place on Studham Common. The event was opened by the May Queen after which the crowds hugely enjoyed a display of traditional maypole dancing performed by the children of Studham School.

Studham May Fair 2019

New Moon Morris Dancers and Last of the Summer Ukuleles also entertained the crowds throughout the afternoon, while children were able to enjoy giant football darts, fairground rides and face painting in addition to many other attractions.

John McDougal, chairman of the Friends Committee said: “The fair was a great success again this year and I am delighted that so many people came along and joined us for an afternoon of fun, games and refreshments. The May Fair Committee did a great job of organising the Fair and I would like to thank them, plus all the volunteers who helped in the run up and on the day.”

More information about the May Fair is available on the website www.studhamfriends.co.uk

