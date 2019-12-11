Rehabilitation Centre helps Dunstable man continue his recovery from near-death accident

Pioneering rehab is helping a police officer from Dunstable to get back on his feet after a near-death accident.

Clint Charles, 49, has praised Neurokinex – which specialises in rehabilitation from spinal and cord injury – for the help they have been giving him with his recovery following the motorcycle accident in 2016, which left him with a broken neck, broken right arm, broken ribs, two punctured lungs, lacerations in his liver and multiple bleeds on his brain.

Clint at the rehabilitation centre

Clint ‘died’ three times at the scene before being airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital where he was on life support and in a coma for three weeks.

When he regained consciousness, Clint was told the bleeds on his brain had caused strokes on both sides of his body and a catastrophic injury to his brain had affected his balance and co-ordination. His broken neck had been fused with two metal rods fixed to his skull and spine and he was initially paralysed.

Clint, who has two young sons, spent four months in hospital before being transferred to Northwick Park Rehabilitation Centre in Harrow where he spent two months.

By the time Clint returned home on May 25, 2016, he was extremely weak and couldn’t turn his head left or right or look up and down.

He said: “When I started at Neurokinex I couldn’t do a lot really. I was walking with sticks, my balance was extremely poor, my gait was awful and I fell three or four times a day. My whole body was weak and I had little muscle strength.

“Neurokinex push me to my limits, but it’s exactly the challenge I respond to. It hurts and I have to dig deep to keep going, but I know that the more effort I put in, the quicker I’ll progress.

“Some days I have to push through a lot of pain but the team are with me every step of the way and they know how much I can – and should – take. They said I had to learn how to fall and stand up again!

“Accepting I would fall but knowing I could get myself back up again really helped. The improvement in my balance, co-ordination and stamina now means I fall far less often these days. I had to get past the phase by tackling it not avoiding it.”

“The sessions have helped immensely, both mentally and physically, they have been challenging and really pushed me. It has helped with my self confidence and progression.

“The most difficult thing has been accepting what has happened, and all the rehabilitation work and getting to where I am today, which has been possible thanks to them.”

Clint goes to Neurokinex regularly and is still improving his mobility, co-ordination and functional skills.

Regaining independence and confidence are key to Clint who wanted to be able to look after his sons, Isaac, eight, and five-year-old Jacob.

He said: “I currently live alone while my partner and I find somewhere suitable to live and my children are with me every weekend and during the holidays.

“The boys are really good and we have an extremely close relationship. Jacob doesn’t know me any different, but Isaac had to adjust to my change of circumstances which was sad and hard for us both.”

Clint returned to work for London Metropolitan Police in March 2018 after two years away.

He used to be a plain clothes police officer with a very active role, he now works at Hendon training the new recruits.

He said: “Before my accident I policed drug dealers, drug users, carried out drug raids and had to manage anti-social behaviour crime and disorder.

“Obviously I couldn’t return to that role and I clearly remember the then-commission Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe visiting me to find out what my plans and hopes were regarding my return to work. We both knew I couldn’t resume my old duties but he promised there would be a role for me at Hendon.”

Clint started off with just three hours one day a week as his health complications restricted him to that.

He gradually gained more strength and mobility through his continued work with Neurokinex to the point the police medical officer allowed him to increase his working hours. Clint now works two four-hour days.

He added: “I really enjoy it, but for me it is difficult because I used to be right in the thick of it all and now I can’t do that.

“But I am able to pass on what I know and my experience to the new recruits.”