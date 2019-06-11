Remembering Luton legend ‘Gentleman Jack’

Tributes have been paid to one of Luton’s legends and one of Britain’s finest boxing trainers Jack Lindsay who died on Thursday, June 6, aged 86.

Jack, who was given the nickname Gentleman Jack by world champion Billy Schwer, hung up his gloves just eight years ago after a long and successful career training some of the most successful British boxers.

Billy Schwer, 50, has paid tribute to Jack, who he first met when he was 17 and an amateur boxer at the Chapel Street Nursery gym in Luton.

He said: “I remember it like it was yesterday, my dad took me there and he became my trainer.

“He personally guided me to winning the British, Commonwealth, European and World Championships.

“He was not your stereotypical boxing trainer, he was quiet and very humble and he loved going to the opera.

“He was a world class trainer and he took me from an amateur to world class level, he trained me and he was my mentor.

“What a journey we had together, what a man to have in your corner.

“I can’t even begin to express my gratitude that I have for this man.

“He turned a young hungry kid into a world class fighter.

“Gentleman Jack made a huge difference to hundreds of us boxers over the years who passed through the Chapel Street Nursery gym in Luton.”

Jack was married and had four children and he was a grandfather.

His daughter Gina said: “He was a lovely dad and he was a real family man.

“Everyone knows how much he loves his boxing but not many people knew about his love for the arts.

“He particularly loved portrait paintings and was a really good portrait painter.”

She added: “My dad wasn’t a big socialiser but he enjoyed spending time with his family and going to the opera.

“He was very knowledgeable, he could tell you anything about history and our home is like a library!

“He was a truly lovely man and he will be missed by many people.”