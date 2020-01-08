Residents criticise plans to build four-bedroom house in Houghton Regis

Residents have criticised plans to build a new four-bedroom house in Houghton Regis which they say is on protected land.

Nextgen Properties Limited have submitted plans to Central Bedfordshire Council via RDT Architects Limited for a new four-bedroom house on land adjoining Greenside, 134 High Street, in Houghton Regis.

Residents have criticised the planning application, with one woman saying: “The problem we are having is that it has been going on since 2007, it was rejected by the council and then plans were submitted again in 2014 and they were refused.

“This bit of land and the house is part of Houghton Regis conservation area and it was refused because of constraints by Highways and conservation.

There are protected trees there and this is our land and we want to protect it.

“There is no access to the house, and there are a number of issues around this development that residents are unhappy with including the private access track that is owned by residents, there are bats located in the trees on this site and there is no access for emergency vehicles down the access track.

“There is also the parking problem. The road is already a nightmare, I can’t park outside my house, and they want to build a three-bedroom house, it is ridiculous.

“I know that it is just one house, but it is on protected land and if they keep building on protected land there will be no green space left.”

A Central Beds Council spokesman said: “We have received a planning application for this site and we are currently consulting on it with local residents and bodies such as the town council.

Views can be submitted in writing to the council quoting CB/19/04182, or on the council's website.

Dunstable Today has approached RDT Architects Limited for comment.