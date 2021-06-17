Rock stars' party house in Dunstable goes up for sale

The house in Great Northern Road has hosted the likes of Rolling Stone Mick Taylor, Paul Young and Jethro Tull

Dozen of other big name musicians have also treaded its fine oak floors and performed in its recording studio.

So is this much-loved family home in Great Northern Road the most rock and roll house in Dunstable?

For its owners – record producer Charley Foskett and his wife, singer-songwriter Lauren Field – it’s a question worth pondering.

Charley Foskett and Lauren Field are moving on from their home after 21 years

“I suppose it could be,” said Lauren. “We’ve had lots of parties, although they were all so well behaved!

“Mick Taylor recorded a brilliant guitar solo, which went on my album.”

“Music has just been our way of life,” said Charley, who left his native Newcastle to begin touring with bands in 1970.

After bringing up their two children, the couple have decided to move on from the home they’ve enjoyed for the past 21 years.

Record producer Charley has used the first floor of their extension as an art studio

Charley said: “We have had such fantastic times here building up our music production business and in the process, entertaining a host of well known names.”

Many famous artists and musicians have recorded in their home studio, including Mick Taylor of the Rolling Stones, Paul Young, Judie Tzuke, Paul Jones of Manfred Mann, Julie Felix,

BBC’s Nicky Campbell, Jethro Tull, Hamish Stewart of Paul McCartney’s band and The Average White band fame and Randy Bachman of Bachman Turner Overdrive.

The couple had originally planned to move their growing family to Bushey, but looked towards Dunstable after a delay on a house offer.

Singer-songwriter Lauren still records music as well as running several choirs

“I drove up to Dunstable and it had a measure of quaintness about it,” said Charley.

“The Victorian streets around High Street North and South reminded me of the little lanes in Brighton, which I was always fond of.

“We were shown a variety of properties and we only planned to move to Dunstable for a year, but then this came on the market.”

Lauren still records as a singer, and has her own business running choirs in Dunstable, Berkhamsted and North London.

She said: “When we first stepped into this house, it hadn’t been well maintained and wasn’t really to our taste.

“But we looked up and saw high ceilings and huge rooms with so much potential.

“The people who had lived here had loved it and I could feel it was a happy home. Even now, people who walk in tell us what a happy atmosphere it has. For us, it’s been a place for our business, our recording studio and we’ve brought up our four kids here. Through the pandemic, we were all back here again and it was wonderful.”

The couple credit the convenience of Luton Airport and excellent local transport links for helping to make their business work.

A large garage extension has been converted into a recording studio on the ground floor, as well as an artists’ boudoir on the first floor - where Charley paints and houses his growing collection of artwork.

Charley added: “As our kids are grown up and moving on, we have decided to downsize.

“We consider ourselves privileged to have spent two decades bringing up our family in this large and welcoming home.

“We’ve had many amazing parties here and enjoyed the convenience of a home business as well. We are sure that whoever buys this house will be as happy and successful as we have been.”