Several acts confirmed for this year's Edlesborough Music Festival

The organisers of Edlesborough Music Festival, EdleFest, have announced some of the acts lined up for this year’s festival.

The Magpies, JigJam, Man The Lifeboats, The Diceman and BBC’s Folk album of the year, Trials of Cato, have all been confirmed for this year’s two-day event.

Sam Kelly Trio. Photo by Victoria Johns

EdleFest will be held in the medieval church of St Mary’s, set on the hill above Edlesborough, on Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13.

In 2012, a group was formed, the Friends of the Church on the Hill (FotCotH), to help rescue the church and restore it to being a major village asset. The group drew up a plan of priorities and they decided to organise a festival to raise money to achieve their targets.

Wyn Johns, main admin organiser of EdleFest, said: “We began our festival experience with a one-day event, comprising school choirs in the afternoon and then artists in the evening. We have moved on over the years.

"We have become well known on the festival circuit, and I receive applications to perform from all over the world, especially from artists looking to fill out their tour dates.

Chris Difford. Photo by Victoria Johns

"We have invested in our own staging, lighting, sound systems, a kitchenette and a bar. We hire portaloos for the weekend, and we now have a car park.

"We encourage the audience to dance in the aisles!"

"We would love to see it sold out again, many of the people who went had such a great time, so hopefully we will see them come back this year. We have already sold more at this stage than we did last year.

"People can expect to see wonderful views, as the weather is normally lovely, and they will have acoustic sounds in the church, the building is superb and they will be entertained and there will be a licensed bar.

The Dicemen. Photo by Victoria Johns

"We have always encouraged diversity and an emphasis on young talent. There have always been local youngsters appearing and there will be next year.

"The standard of artist increases each year, we have had Chris Wood, Martin Simpson, Alex Miles; artists that have a following and tour regularly both in the UK and overseas.

"This year, we have The Trials of Cato, who will be appearing at the Stables, Wavendon shortly before us. We will also have Man the Lifeboats, JigJam, Magpies as well as supporting acts.

"I often hear people talking about Edlefest and how good it was, which is always great to hear."

For tickets and more details visit: edlefest.site123.me.