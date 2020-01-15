Sign up now for Keech's Legowalk and Firewalk in Luton

Keech is inviting people to take on two ultimate challenges in Luton next month to raise money for the hospice.

On Sunday, February 2, Keech Hospice Care, in Streatley, will be hosting two fundraising challenges, a Legowalk and a Firewalk.

Could you take on the Firewalk?

The hospice provides care for terminally ill adults in Luton and South Bedfordshire and for terminally ill children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes.

The Legowalk is a challenge that everyone can take part in, it is £5 for children, over the age of six, and £10 for adults, both events have a minimum sponsorship pledge of £40.

Noah Russell, aged ten, from Caddington, loved the Legowalk when he faced it with his brother Ethan and friend Elliott in 2018.

He said: “I love Lego and it was so much fun. Everyone told me it would hurt but it didn’t, and it was great that there were so many people there watching and cheering me on too!

Legowalk for Keech

"I can’t wait to do it again.”

Registration starts at 2.30pm and all Legowalkers must attend the full training from 3pm, the Legowalk will start at 3.30pm.

The Firewalk takes place later in the afternoon and is for over 18s only, it is a test of the mind and body as participants have to walk barefoot over 20ft of coals heated to 1,112°F.

Entry is £25, with a minimum pledge of £110.

Registration is from 4pm, all Firewalkers must attend the full training from 4.30pm, training takes 90 minutes and the Firewalk will start at 6pm.

To book a ticket for either event visit: www.keech.org.uk.

Keech Hospice launched its #Give20 campaign last week, which encourages people to give 20 to Keech in 2020, it could be signing up 20 friends to fundraising events, donating 20 items to one of the charity shops, donating £20 a month or volunteering 20 hours.

For more information about the campaign visit www.keech.org.uk/give20.