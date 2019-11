A teenager has been charged with drug and weapons offences after being stopped and searched by Beds Police officers.

Morgan Draper, 19, of Osier Walk, Silsoe, was today (Tuesday) charged with possession of a knife, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property.

Draper was stopped and arrested by roads policing officers in Houghton Regis on Monday night.

He has been remanded into custody pending a future court date.