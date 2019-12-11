Soup kitchen organisers will sleep out to raise money and help the homeless in Dunstable

A couple, who run a weekly soup kitchen in Dunstable, will be sleeping outside on Friday to raise awareness of homelessness.

Pamela and David Sainsbury, from Lewsey Farm, will be sleeping outside Gary Coopers pub to raise awareness of the issue in the town, and raise money for the soup kitchen.

The couple, who run Homeless and Hungry, hold the soup kitchen every Saturday night, but this week it will be on Friday, December 13, at 7pm.

Pamela said: "We will be setting our tents up outside Gary Coopers at 4pm and will do the soup kitchen from 7pm, we will have jacket potatoes, sausages and beans.

"There is going to be a group of us from St Hugh's Church, that's where we're based, some of the homeless will be joining us too.

"We are doing it to raise awareness of the homeless situation in Dunstable and we will be raising money as well.

"We will be in Dunstable on Saturday, after the sleepover, raising money to help buy supplies for the soup kitchen."