South West Beds MP Andrew Selous gives thanks after decisive election victory

The longstanding MP for South West Bedfordshire has thanked voters after being re-elected with a decisive majority.

Conservative Andrew Selous claimed over 60% of the vote from his constituency in a General Election which has seen the Tories sweep to power with a majority of 80 seats.

MP Andrew Selous

Mr Selous said: “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. I am very humbled by the result and pledge to carry on working on the many issues facing the town and the surrounding villages.

"After a divisive time for our country, I very much hope we can unite and come together and I’d like to wish all my constituents a very happy Christmas and all the best for 2020.“

The full South West Beds results were as follows:

Andrew Selous (CONS) - 32,212 votes (60.4%)

Callum Anderson (LAB) - 13,629 votes (25.6%)

Emma Matanle (LIB DEM) - 5,435 votes (10.2%)

Andrew Waters (GREEN) - 2,031 votes (3.8%)