Special service for Remembrance Sunday in Houghton Regis

Houghton Regis Town Council will be holding a special service for Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

The Service of Remembrance will be held at All Saints’ Parish Church, Houghton Regis, on Sunday, November 10, from 9.45am, an Act of Remembrance will follow immediately at the Memorial Stone on the Village Green at 11am (weather permitting).

Remembrance Sunday 2018. Photo by Joanna Cross Photography

The Service and Act of Remembrance will be officiated by the Parish Priest, Father Diego Galanzino. All are welcome to attend.

On Monday, November 11, Armistice Day, members will gather at 10.40am at the Memorial Stone on the Village Green in Houghton Regis for the service to start at 11am.

Wreaths will be laid by the Town Mayor, cllr Martin Kennedy, local organisations and schools.

Everyone is welcome to attend and to lay wreaths at the Memorial Stone.