Swimming pools at Dunstable Leisure Centre are now open

The swimming pools at the £20m Dunstable Leisure Centre are now open - six months after the centre launched.

The pool opened today, Monday, December 23, and to celebrate the opening Central Bedfordshire Council and leisure management operator Stevenage Lisure Limited (SLL) are offering everyone, members and non members, the chance to enjoy free sessions until the end of the year.

Dunstable Leisure Centre

Chrissie Hardy took her six-year-old Bella (pictured) along for a free dip, she said: “It’s brilliant, a really excellent facility for the town, I’m very impressed.”

Bella added: “They’re really, really good.”

The £20m has a six-lane, 25m swimming pool providing a range of aqua classes along with public swimming sessions and timetabled activities. There is also a 12.5m learning pool.

The new centre opened in June without a working pool because the glue used spoilt the tiling.

Bella Hardy, six in the pool at Dunstable Leisure Centre

Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive member for community services, cllr Ian Dalgarno, said: “As we’d hoped the centre has become a buzzing community hub.

"As you enter the large, bright and airy open-plan space that is the new library it’s clearly proving hugely popular.

“The space flows seamlessly from the main foyer and is zoned for different activities including space to relax, read or study, a children’s zone and new facilities for teenagers. As you’d expect, access to computers and iPads, is on offer as well as free Wi-Fi.

"The centre also boasts a refurbished sports hall, squash courts, a new 100-station gym and group exercise studios complete with creche, café, spaces to hire and offices for Citizen’s Advice.”

The old leisure centre and library in Dunstable were no longer fit for purpose or cost effective to run. By bringing services together under one roof, the new building reduces running costs, while providing more flexible services and longer opening hours.



The project was made possible by working in partnership with Sport England who contributed £1m National Lottery Strategic Facilities Grant funding to the project.