Tackling nuisance off road bikers in Sundon

Officers from the Leighton Buzzard Community Policing team, who cover half of Central Bedfordshire, have been tackling nuisance off road bikers at Sundon Pits.

Police have received complaints about a large number of off road motorbikes using the area, destroying crops and causing nuisance to residents.

Sundon Pits. Photo from Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team Facebook Page

Over the last few weeks PC Slav, the local neighbourhood officer for the area, has been working with the local parish council, Central Bedfordshire Council, land owner representatives and residents to tackle the issues.

Officers have blocked some of the access routes to the quarry and sent 12 warning notices to owners of vehicles responsible for bringing off road motorbikes and quadbikes in the area.

Eight off road bikers and two quad riders were stopped on Sunday, September 15, and warned about their behaviour.

Anyone breaching their warning might be charged with offences and face large fines and possibly even an imprisonment.