Team of celebrities took on Green Machine FC in Dunstable to raise money for Macmillan

A team of celebrities, including DJ Pied Piper, took on Green Machine FC at Creasey Park Football Centre in Dunstable to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The charity football match between Celebs FC and Green Machine ended five all, with singer Codi Martin and semi-professional players Chris Jennings (2) and Paul Shelock scoring for the celebrities and Callum Whadcoat, Rhys Shekle, Ben Holdsworth (2) and Alessio Bonetti scoring for Green Machine.

Celeb FC vs Green Machine FC. Photo by Celeb FC

The match, sponsored by Genting Casino in Luton, was organised by Daniel Elmore from Green Machine to support their fundraising for the charity.

Daniel said “It was a great game, fought with great spirit and ended with a fair result. It was what charity football is all about, bringing friends and family together for a great cause close to my heart.

“Thank you to everyone at Celeb FC and the Green Machine lads who helped make it all happen and we are looking forward to a rematch.”

All money raised on the day went to Macmillan, the charity provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

