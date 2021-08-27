Teased long-haired Dunstable schoolboy defies bullies as he prepares for charity chop

A Dunstable schoolboy is all set for the chop - having 30cm of blond hair cut off in aid of charity.

George Agar, 10, of Priory Academy, has been growing his hair for over two years to donate to the Little Princess Trust - the charity which creates wigs for children losing their hair through serious illness.

Not only that, but he's also raised over £1,100 in sponsorship money for them. That's all in spite of suffering a lot of teasing and even physical bullying.

George Agar ready for his haircut

Now he's decided it's time to have his locks shorn before the new school year - and the big event will take place at Creations, Katherine Drive, Dunstable at 10.30am on Wednesday, September 1.

Mum Philippa, of Tilling Green, Dunstable, said: "George has always been a unique child and a real individual so I wasn't surprised when he said he wanted to grow his hair for the Little Princess Trust.

"He's suffered physical bullying and nasty comments along the way and not once has he wanted to give up and just shrugged his shoulders at other people's narrow minds.